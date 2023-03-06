Share:

QUETTA - University of Turbat (UoT) and Sindh Madressatul Islam Uni­versity (SMIU) Karachi signed a memorandum of understand­ing (MoU) at SMIU. University of Turbat’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad and SMIU’s VC Prof. Dr. Mujeebud­din Sahrai Memon signed on the document. Under the MoU, both institutes will conduct faculty and student exchange programs; joint academic and research projects; participa­tion in research conferences; lectures, seminars, symposia, short-term academic programs and academic meetings. Mean­while, both vice-chancellors also agreed to conduct joint initiatives for the establish­ment of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Speaking on the oc­casion, the vice-chancellors of both universities appreciated their team members for pre­paring the MoU and showing