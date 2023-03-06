Share:

Visual arts play an important role in presenting the culture and tradition of a country. This form of art serves as a source of cultural expression and becomes a linking bridge between generations by exchanging stories and various ideologies. Visual art is also used to create a sense of cultural identity and pride in the country, inspiring the local community to engage in rising opportunities. It provides a unique opportunity for a country to create a more engaged and vibrant society as it allows for the expression of emotional ideas and values in a way that other mediums cannot.

Pakistan has a rich history and culture with visual arts playing an immense role in preserving the legacy of the nation. In recent years, more attention is given to the potential of visual art that can shape the social and economic future of Pakistan. The work of many contemporary artists has been utilised to raise awareness and address issues related to human rights, gender equality, poverty reduction, etc.

The reluctance to embrace visual art has been exacerbated by the country’s limited economic resources, which has led to a lack of infrastructure and resources available to support it. The promotion of visual art is also hindered by socioeconomic factors, the disparities in income and access to resources can make it difficult for natural artists to gain recognition and exhibit their work.

There is no doubt that the creative and aesthetic abilities of Pakistani artists could be tapped to generate robust economic and social development, hence visual artist and their work has a lot of potential and can significantly contribute to the brighter and more prosperous future of the country.

However, the enthusiasm to develop and contribute skills and talent within this industry shows that the future is a positive one and one should take steps to engage policymakers to understand the importance of visual art in Pakistan.

FAIQ RIZWAN,

Lahore.