In today’s modern world, the need and upgradation of industries in different regions of the world have tremendously enhanced the production of several cheap and expensive materials. For instance, from the fiber of our cloth to the fertilizer required for growing our crops, to cement, each and every ingredient of our home is obtained through industries. Due to the income from industries, one country can merely equip a stable economy. Nonetheless, in Balochistan, especially in Turbat city, there are no such high-quality industries that aid in promoting a good economic system. Despite a few cheap industries, imports of high-quality goods from other cities and countries are the very reason for economic instability. Along with imports, the bills of transportation are also a negative result of no-good industries within the city.

Unless the use of industrial chemistry is achieved sincerely by our authorities and if quality industries aren’t constructed in recent future, then the future of our nation will maintain instability in its economy without getting any positive change.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.