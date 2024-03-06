38,290 ration bags provided to poor, claims Chief Secretary

LAHORE - Under the NigehbanRamzan Package started on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab 38,290 ration bags have been provided to the deserving families at their doorsteps across the province while a transportation plan has been prepared for the distribution of 6.4 million ration bags, officials briefed the Chief Secretary on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the measures being taken to improve governance, and monitor the Nigehban Ramadan package, and prices of food items. The Chief Secretary said that providing relief to the people from price-hike is the priority of the government. He directed that the crackdown on hoarders and profiteers be intensified, adding that it is the responsibility of administrative officers to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The Chief Secretary ordered that the process of verifying the eligible persons for the Nigehban Ramadan package be completed as soon as possible and the Price Control Magistrates be mobilized in the field to prevent overcharging. The Chief Secretary also called for a report on the actions taken against the profiteers on a daily basis. In the meeting, a comparison of the prices of essential commodities in all the districts was presented to the participants. The Secretary Industries and the relevant officers gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. The officials said that in the last five days, the price magistrates inspected about 150,000 spots, getting registered 180 cases, and arresting 566 shopkeepers. They said that the quality of the ration distributed under the NigehbanRamzan package is being ensured and the teams of Punjab Food Authority are checking the quality of the items provided in the ration bags. They said that the process of third party validation of the distributed ration bags is also underway. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of Industries, Food, Agriculture, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

DC MONITORS PACKAGING, DISTRIBUTION OF FOOD HAMPERS

In adherence to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations for relief hampers under ‘Neghban Ramazan Program’ are in full swing to cater the deserving beneficiaries of the provincial capital. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Tuesday conducted a tour of the warehouse to assess the preparations, packaging and distribution process of food hampers. During her visit, the deputy commissioner reviewed the distribution process, ensuring the verification of beneficiaries’ data. The pilot phase of the Ramazan Relief Package distribution, part of the Neghban Ramazan program, is successfully ongoing, reaching the doorsteps of deserving beneficiaries for the second consecutive day.