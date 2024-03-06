ADB, UNICEF sign LoU to collaborate on WASH, solid waste management interventions

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to collaborate on Water, Sanitation and Hy­giene (WASH) and solid waste management interventions under an ADB-funded project in the cities of Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur in Punjab province of Pakistan. The agree­ment was signed by Yong Ye, ADB Country Director for Pakistan, and Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF’s Representative in Pakistan, at UNICEF’s Pakistan office in Islamabad.

“ADB and UNICEF are joining forces and renewing our shared commitment to strengthen policy, legislative framework, and institutional capacity in municipal service delivery, this time to improve the quality, cov­erage, and reliability of urban services under the Developing Resilient Environments and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS) Project,” said Mr Ye, adding, “The collabora­tion will enable us to support the govern­ment’s efforts to address water supply and solid waste management challenges in these two important and rapidly growing cities.” Under the new partnership, ADB and UNI­CEF will collaborate to support inclusive, re­silient, and sustainable urban infrastructure and services in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur through public awareness and communica­tion campaigns that will improve behaviours and practices related to water, sanitation, and solid waste management. The under­standing reached between ADB and UNICEF Pakistan offices will help promote sustain­able, inclusive, and low-carbon municipal services that will benefit up to 1.5 million ur­ban dwellers in the two cities of Punjab, the most populous province of the country.

“Signing of this agreement further strengthens the existing collaboration be­tween ADB and UNICEF in Pakistan,” said Mr Fadil. “Both organisations are commit­ted to leveraging collective expertise and knowledge to help increase equitable ac­cess to water, sanitation and hygiene ser­vices and to reduce vulnerability of citizens, especially children and women, to growing climate change and environmental degra­dation.” The close synergies between ADB’s DREAMS project and UNICEF’s WASH pro­gramme present a significant opportunity to enhance the impact of the programmes, ultimately leading to positive outcomes in water, sanitation, and hygiene that will ben­efit communities in Pakistan.