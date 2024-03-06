Akhtar Ali wins 3rd Pak Open Sandal Bar Race

LAHORE - The 3rd Pakistan Open San­dal Bar Fast Track Marathon Race was held in Syed Wala, Nankana Sahab in which more than 450 professional and local athletes took part. Ch Nazir Hussain, the orga­nizer of the 6km race, award­ed winner Akhtar Ali Rs 150,000, runner-up Sohail Amir Rs 100,000 and third-place holder Amir Abbas Rs 50,000 along with trophies. The winner of the veterans’ race received Rs 50,000, while the second and third position holders earned Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 re­spectively. Additionally, top 20 players in veterans and open races were honored with Rs 5,000 each.