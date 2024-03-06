Alhamra arranges poetry, qawwali night

LAHORE - The Alhamra Arts Center hosted a captivating evening of poetry and qa­wwali titled “Azrah-e-Sukhan, Teen Shayar, Aik Qawwal.” Renowned po­ets Tehzeeb Hafi, Zahid Bashir, and Ikram Arifi graced the event, accom­panied by the celebrated Qawwal Khalid Khan, said a press release is­sued here on Tuesday. The event, or­ganised jointly by Lahore Arts Coun­cil Alhamra and Azrah-e-Sukhan, unfolded with opening remarks by young poets Anas Azam and Khur­ram Afaq, setting the stage for a cap­tivating artistic journey. The poets skilfully tailored their verses to reso­nate with the audience’s preferences while Khalid Khan’s distinctive Qa­wwali style added a unique allure to the atmosphere. The programme drew numerous poetry enthusiasts who enthusiastically applauded the poets, creating an ambiance of shared appreciation. Expressing his thoughts on the event, Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized Alhamra’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to deliver high-quality programmes for the public’s welfare and entertainment.