Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Alhamra arranges poetry, qawwali night

Agencies
March 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Alhamra Arts Center hosted a captivating evening of poetry and qa­wwali titled “Azrah-e-Sukhan, Teen Shayar, Aik Qawwal.” Renowned po­ets Tehzeeb Hafi, Zahid Bashir, and Ikram Arifi graced the event, accom­panied by the celebrated Qawwal Khalid Khan, said a press release is­sued here on Tuesday. The event, or­ganised jointly by Lahore Arts Coun­cil Alhamra and Azrah-e-Sukhan, unfolded with opening remarks by young poets Anas Azam and Khur­ram Afaq, setting the stage for a cap­tivating artistic journey. The poets skilfully tailored their verses to reso­nate with the audience’s preferences while Khalid Khan’s distinctive Qa­wwali style added a unique allure to the atmosphere. The programme drew numerous poetry enthusiasts who enthusiastically applauded the poets, creating an ambiance of shared appreciation. Expressing his thoughts on the event, Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized Alhamra’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to deliver high-quality programmes for the public’s welfare and entertainment.

US calls Maryam’s election as first woman Punjab CM a milestone

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024