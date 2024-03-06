All resources being used to prevent outbreak of epidemics Gwadar: Health Secretary

GWADAR - Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that measures had been taken to prevent outbreak of any epidemic and improve the situation in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar.

All resources were being used for the purpose as medi­cal teams consisting of doctors and staff with essential medi­cines and ambulances were present in the field, he added.. The Secretary Health, who is in Gwadar to monitor the ongo­ing operation of medical teams, expressed satisfaction over hospital facilities and other services in the area. He visited District Headquarters Hospi­tal, GDA Hospital, Pak-China Hospital and District Health Office in Gwadar, and Basic Health Unit Shado Band.

Abdullah said there would be no compromise on the pro­vision of medical facilities, including medicines, in the hospitals of Gwadar as major­ity of the people in the area depended on them. The Secre­tary Health said that the teams of Balochistan Health Depart­ment were continuously en­gaged in providing medical facilities in the rain-affected areas. He added that additional doctors, medical staff and es­sential medicines had been made available to cope with any untoward situation.

Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Farooq Hot, Manager TB Control Pro­gramme Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial Coor­dinator Malaria Control Pro­gramme Dr Amir Raisani, Deputy Secretary Health Yasir Dashti, DHO Gwadar Dr. Rahim Buledi, MS District Hospital Gwadar Dr Hafeez, DHO Lasbe­la Dr Hameed, DSMP PPHI and other officials were present on the occasion.