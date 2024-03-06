Anti-polio drive continues in KP

PESHAWAR - The five-day anti-polio vaccina­tion and eradication drive entered its third consecutive day in spe­cific districts of the province. The Health Department announced that more than 7.4 million chil­dren would receive polio drops during the campaign. The initia­tive covered all districts of Pesha­war, Mardan, Kohot, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions simul­taneously.

Due to snowfall, the campaign faced a temporary suspension in Malakand and Hazara divisions but resumed on Tuesday, March 05. A significant effort involved over 35,000 teams administer­ing polio drops, with an additional 55,000 police personnel ensuring the security of health teams.

In the provincial capital, 901,986 children under the age of five were targeted for vaccination against the crippling polio disease.

A total of 2,506 teams were formed, supported by adequate security arrangements. The drive is scheduled to continue until March 09.