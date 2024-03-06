Anti-polio drive continues in KP

PESHAWAR - The five-day anti-polio vaccination and eradication drive entered its third consecutive day in specific districts of the province. The Health Department announced that more than 7.4 million children would receive polio drops during the campaign. The initiative covered all districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohot, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions simultaneously.
Due to snowfall, the campaign faced a temporary suspension in Malakand and Hazara divisions but resumed on Tuesday, March 05. A significant effort involved over 35,000 teams administering polio drops, with an additional 55,000 police personnel ensuring the security of health teams.
In the provincial capital, 901,986 children under the age of five were targeted for vaccination against the crippling polio disease.
A total of 2,506 teams were formed, supported by adequate security arrangements. The drive is scheduled to continue until March 09.