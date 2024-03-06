Application filed at AC to suspend perpetual arrest warrants of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz 

Advocate Qazi Misbah ul Hassan, Attorney of PML-N Supreme Nawaz Shareef filed 3 applications earlier today at Accountbility Court, Islamabad to suspend perpetual arrest warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz who were co-accused in Al-Azizia, Avenfiled, and Flagship references respectively.

Qazi Misbah ul Hassan appeared before Accountbility Court (AC) Judge Nasir Javed Rana and pleaded that Hassan & Hussain Nawaz were co-accused in NAB references. They didn't join the investigations in the references and there perpetual arrest warrants were ordered by AC. They were also declared proclaimed offenders. Now they're planning to return to Pakistan on March 12th, 2024 and want to join the investigations and they are ready to surrender before the court so their perpetual arrest warrants must be suspended.

The judge was also told that principal accused Nawaz Shareef has been exonerated in Al-Azizia and Avenfiled references by the IHC last year and NAB withdrew it's appeal against acquital in Flagship reference hence references are basically finished.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana ordered to issue fresh notices to investigation officers of NAB and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.