Artificial intelligence to be employed to detect violation of traffic rules

LAHORE - Punjab government will utilize artificial intelligence technology for effective enforcement of traffic rules. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here Tuesday. Chairing a special meeting on streamlining flow of traffic in Lahore, the chief minister directed to immediately remove temporary encroachments on 31 places, to carry out effective road engineering and designing on 82 locations, and to repair and rehabilitate roads on 28 places in Lahore in order to improve flow of traffic in the city. She also directed to install tyre killers at 88 places in the city to prevent violation of one way. The Chief Minister also directed to install digital screens to display warning messages in case of traffic jams on roads. Madam Chief Minister directed not to remove carts of poor persons from roads, rather a line should be drawn to place the carts. Earlier, CTO Amara Azhar gave a detailed briefing on the traffic management program. She briefed Madam Chief Minister that in the first phase, an e-challan service will be introduced using Safe City cameras for not wearing helmets on motorbikes and seat belts in vehicles. In the second phase, e-challans will be started for monitoring violations of 24 traffic rules. Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to be strict in enforcing traffic rules, because playing with the lives of innocent people cannot be allowed. She added,” Those who endanger people’s lives, can not be spared because violation of traffic rules is not encouraged in a civilized society.” Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Members Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sania Ashiq, IG Police, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, CPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer TEPA and other relevant officers attended the meeting.