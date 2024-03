The hearing of the 190 million pound case in Adiala Jail adjourned till March 13.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the two NAB witnesses recorded their statements and the cross-examination was completed. Five witnesses were presented in the court by the bureau.



Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in the court. Salman Safdar, Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Riaz appeared on behalf of the PTI chief.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case in Adiala Jail.