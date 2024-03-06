ATC confirms pre-arrest bails Tahir, Emaan and son in law in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI - An anti terrorism court on Tues­day has confirmed the pre-ar­rest bails of former Nazim At­tock, his daughter and son in law in May 9 violence case. Anti Ter­rorism Court (ATC) No 1 Malik Ijaz Asif has issued orders for interim bails’ confirmation of Ex-MNA and Nazim District Attock Maj (R) Ta­hir Sadiq, his daughter Emaan Ta­hir and son in law Wasim Gulzar. Hazro police had registered a case against the troika under anti ter­rorism charges for their alleged involvement in May 9 violence to protest arrest of former premier Imran Khan in a corruption case by anti graft body.

When ATC No 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif taken up case, Sar­dar Abdul Razziq Khan Advocate appeared before the court on be­half of accused and argued that his client Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq was in Saudia from May 6 to 15 for per­forming Umrah. He said that his client and other family members were roped in a bogus case to vic­timise them politically. He said that Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq is a veter­an politician and living in hearts of people of Attock.

“The people of Attock do love with Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq as he had been elected as Nazim while her daughter Emaan Sadiq also served on the same slot. He also was elected as MNA twice and had defeated his opponent in General Elections 2024 with lead of 80000 but RO had rigged the results through Form 47,” said Sardar Abdul Razziq Khan. He pleaded the judge to confirm the interim bails of his clients. Af­ter completion of arguments of the defence lawyer, the judge ap­proved the the bail before arrest of the three accused.