ATC confirms pre-arrest bails Tahir, Emaan and son in law in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI - An anti terrorism court on Tuesday has confirmed the pre-arrest bails of former Nazim Attock, his daughter and son in law in May 9 violence case. Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) No 1 Malik Ijaz Asif has issued orders for interim bails’ confirmation of Ex-MNA and Nazim District Attock Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq, his daughter Emaan Tahir and son in law Wasim Gulzar. Hazro police had registered a case against the troika under anti terrorism charges for their alleged involvement in May 9 violence to protest arrest of former premier Imran Khan in a corruption case by anti graft body.
When ATC No 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif taken up case, Sardar Abdul Razziq Khan Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of accused and argued that his client Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq was in Saudia from May 6 to 15 for performing Umrah. He said that his client and other family members were roped in a bogus case to victimise them politically. He said that Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq is a veteran politician and living in hearts of people of Attock.
“The people of Attock do love with Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq as he had been elected as Nazim while her daughter Emaan Sadiq also served on the same slot. He also was elected as MNA twice and had defeated his opponent in General Elections 2024 with lead of 80000 but RO had rigged the results through Form 47,” said Sardar Abdul Razziq Khan. He pleaded the judge to confirm the interim bails of his clients. After completion of arguments of the defence lawyer, the judge approved the the bail before arrest of the three accused.