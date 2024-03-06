ATC grants bail to 21 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 21 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case of May-9 riots. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 126 postarrest bail petitions till March 6. Jan James Masih, Faraz Murtaza, Ghulam Murtaza, Aneel Bhatti, Syed Mohsin Raza, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Asad, Ghulam Raheem, Irfan Noor, Nasir Khan, Jamshaid Ishtiaq, Faqeer Hussain, Muhammad Idress, Suleman Karamat, Shamoon Hussain, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Aslam, Asif Nadeem and Mehmood Ali Bukhari included among the accused who were granted bail. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.

KIDNAPPER ARRESTED, THREE ABDUCTED GIRLS RESCUED

Lahore police successfully rescued three young girls who were abducted from Iqbal Town and apprehended the culprit, who turned out to be a repeat offender. During a press conference on Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Model Town, Rizwana Malik, revealed that the Kot Lakhpat police arrested the accused, identified as Mohsin, who not only kidnapped the girls but also intended to sell them. The girls, Mehek (17), Aisha (16), and Nasha (12), were reported missing from Iqbal Town. Acting swiftly upon receiving the report, the authorities formed a special team to ensure their safe recovery and apprehend the abductor. Utilizing modern technology, the team traced Mohsin to a house located near Wahdat Road’s map stop. The girls were found confined within the house, where Mohsin had forced them against their will. Further investigation revealed that Mohsin, a resident of Bhikhewal Mor slum, lured the girls from Raza Block of Iqbal Town with the promise of money. He reportedly confessed to targeting underprivileged girls, kidnapping them, and selling them in remote areas. The ASP disclosed Mohsin’s extensive criminal background, highlighting his involvement in over 49 cases, including robbery, theft, and kidnapping. This successful operation by the Lahore police not only brought relief to the families of the abducted girls but also served as a testament to their commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of the community. Meanwhile, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamiana, has reported significant progress in the city’s police department Complaint Cell, with over 68% of received complaints addressed thus far in 2024. He said that the Complaint Cell has recorded 1840 applications, of which 1252 have been successfully resolved. Legal proceedings are currently underway for the remaining 588 cases.