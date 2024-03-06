Attackers involved in May 9 riots will certainly be brought to justice: Pak Army

Corps Commanders voice satisfaction over smooth democratic transition of power n Note vested elements trying to scapegoat others for their own failings n Army top brass hopes post elections environment brings in stability.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir NI (M) pre­sided over the 263rd Corps Com­manders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuha­das including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforce­ment Agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for en­suring peace and stability in the country. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), the forum resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forc­es to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state. COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy. The forum expressed concerns over continued repres­sion of Kashmiris in Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir and condemned the unabated human rights violations by India. The forum reaffirmed that Paki­stan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomati­cally and morally at all levels.

The forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and con­demned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

COAS said that “the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplo­matic, moral and political sup­port of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our breth­ren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue”.

The forum appreciated efforts of Civil Administration, Law En­forcement Agencies and security forces for providing all out assis­tance during general elections in the light of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan’s guidelines for creating a safe and secure envi­ronment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds.

The forum noted that the Armed Forces of Pakistan at a great peril to their primary re­sponsibility, provided security environment for the conduct of GE-24 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process. However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media especially so­cial media have been maligning Armed Forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which is highly de­plorable. “It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good gov­ernance, economic recovery, political stability and pub­lic well being, entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempt­ing to scapegoat others for their own failings.”

The forum emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rath­er than resorting to unconstitu­tional and uncalled for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.

The forum noted with satis­faction the smooth democrat­ic transition of power in the centre and provinces. The fo­rum hoped that the post elec­tions environment brings in desired political and eco­nomic stability resulting into peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Forum ex­pressed that it strongly be­lieved that democratic consol­idation is the way forward for the country.

Forum affirmed that military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and threats and it remains com­mitted to shoulder its constitu­tionally mandated responsibili­ties with support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

Forum reiterated to contin­ue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socioeconomic growth in the country including whole­hearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electrici­ty theft, implementation of One Document Regime and respect­able & safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

In line with the resolve of the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, the forum commit­ted that planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators/ desecrators of Shuhada Mon­uments and attackers of mil­itary installations on 9 May, would certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution. In this regard, malicious efforts to create dis­tortions, confusion and disin­formation are absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place.

The forum noted with con­cern organised misinformation and fake news being spread by certain nefarious elements to sow despondency and divi­sions within the society, and urged the proud people of Pa­kistan to remain positive and united and wholehearted­ly participate in the progress and development of the coun­try. The participants affirmed that Pakistan Army will contin­ue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards endur­ing stability, prosperity and se­curity.

COAS stressed on field com­manders to continue main­taining high standards of pro­fessionalism, operational preparedness and motivation during operations and achiev­ing excellence during training of the formations.