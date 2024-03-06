Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Babar Azam stars in Zalmi’s thrilling win over Sultans

Babar Azam stars in Zalmi’s thrilling win over Sultans
Azhar Khan
March 06, 2024
Headlines, Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Peshawar Zalmi narrowly clinched a 4-run victory over ta­ble-toppers Multan Sultans in the 21st match of the HBL PSL 9 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tues­day. Despite a valiant effort from the Sultans’ batting lineup, they fell short of their 205-run target, ending their innings at 200/5. The chase was led by captain Moham­mad Rizwan, who contributed a quick 32 runs, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who remained unbeaten with a blistering 60 off just 27 balls, in­cluding four boundaries and five sixes. Chris Jordan’s explosive 30 not out off 12 balls added to the drama but couldn’t secure a vic­tory for the Multan Sultans. 

The Zalmi’s defensive effort was spearheaded by Aamer Ja­mal and Mehran Mumtaz, who applied consistent pressure on the Sultans, claiming crucial wickets at pivotal moments. Ja­mal finished with figures of 2 for 36, while Mumtaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, and the rest of the Zalmi bowlers managed to contain the Sultans’ aggressive batting, de­spite the high scoring rate. 

US calls Maryam’s election as first woman Punjab CM a milestone

Earlier in the day, Peshawar Zalmi had set a formidable 204/5 target, thanks to a magnificent innings by opener Babar Azam, who scored 64 runs off 40 balls. Saim Ayub also made a signifi­cant contribution with a rapid 46 off 22 deliveries. The duo’s open­ing stand laid a solid foundation for Zalmi’s total of 204/5. 

The innings was further bol­stered by Haseebullah Khan’s swift 31 and Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 23, setting a challeng­ing pace for the Sultans. Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for Multan Sultans, taking 3 wick­ets for 32 runs, with Chris Jordan supporting well with two wickets. 

The Multan Sultans have clinched their spot in the PSL 9 playoffs following a triumphant match against the Karachi Kings last Sunday. Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, the team proudly stands atop the lead­erboard with 12 points across seven matches. In contrast, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi occupy the third position, having garnered nine points from eight games.

IHC serves notices to ministry, PTA over X closure

POINTS TABLE
TEAM M W L P NRR
Sultans 8 6 2 12 0.967
Gladiators 6 4 1 9 0.313
Zalmi 8 4 3 9 -0.384
United 7 3 3 7 0.337
Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.551
Qalandars 7 0 6 1 -0.948

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024