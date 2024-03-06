BAP assures support to ruling coalition in presidential election

ISLAMABAD - The leadership of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Tuesday assured their support to the ruling coalition in the centre for the upcoming presi­dential election scheduled for March 9. A delega­tion of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met with the leadership of BAP at chairman Senate’s chamber.

In the meeting, they sought votes of BAP for the coveted position of President to which the latter agreed, according fo a statements issued by the Senate Secretariat. The government delegation comprised of Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gil­lani, former speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-federal minister Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Nav­eed Qamar and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar. The BAP delegation included Khalid Magsi, Senator Abdul Qadir and Senator Prince Ahmed Umer.