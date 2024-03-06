Barrister Gohar says Omar Ayub will be opposition leader in NA

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Web Desk
9:03 PM | March 06, 2024
National

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Wednesday that Omar Ayub Khan would be the opposition leader in the National Assembly. 

Barrister Gohar told reporters that parliamentary issues were discussed in the meeting with the PTI chief.

He said the cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was formed. He said the issue of reserved seats also was discussed with the PTI founder. 

He announced that the party would approach the Lahore and Sindh high courts for reserved seats and expressed hope that the judiciary would decide cases according to law. 

