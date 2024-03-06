Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Blast shakes Taliban security base in Afghanistan

Agencies
March 06, 2024
International, Newspaper

FAIZABAD, AFGHANISTAN  -   A blast shook a Taliban military base near the airport in Faizabad, the capital of Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province, but without caus­ing casualties, officials said Tuesday. A roadside IED ex­ploded near the base but no one was killed or wounded, Badakhshan police spokes­man Ehsanullah Kamgar told AFP. He said the authorities suspected the IED was not new but rather left over from before the Taliban takeover in 2021. The explosion was heard some two kilometres (over a mile) away from the airport, local residents told AFP. The area around the site was cordoned off by authori­ties. The base is next to the city’s small airstrip, which is not currently served by com­mercial airlines

