Breast cancer has become most common disease in few years: expert

FAISALABAD - Community initiatives and technical interventions are im­perative in Pakistan to create breast cancer awareness as it has become the most common cancer throughout the world in the last few years.

This was stated by Mr Mike McKirdy, President Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, at an International Breast Cancer Symposium on “Bridging the Gaps: Integrated Team Ap­proach in Breast Cancer Care” organized by Madinah Teach­ing Hospital of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Tuesday. He shared embrac­ing remarks for Madinah Teaching Hospital for striving for promoting awareness of breast cancer. He said that in­terdisciplinary programs like radiology, oncology, chemo­therapy, radiotherapy, nurs­ing, and community medicine were indispensable to devel­oping breast cancer surgical programs.

Mr. Mike McKirdy also ap­preciated state-of-the-art diagnostic and medical facili­ties being provided at Madi­nah Teaching Hospital for the treatment of breast cancer. The event featured an impres­sive lineup of key note speak­ers, including renowned ex­perts and pioneers in breast cancer treatment and diagnos­tics. Among the main speakers including Prof Dr Saira Sal­eem Council Member of Royal College and head of Breast Surgery Department Madina Teaching Hospital & The Uni­versity of Faisalabad, Prof Dr Abul Majeed Choudhry, Dr Ta­hir Bashir, Dr Babar Imran, Dr Faisal Bilal Lodhi, Prof Dr As­ghar Butt, Dr Maila Altaf, Prof Dr Zafar Ali Choudhry, Prof Dr Nayab Alia, Dr Sumera She­hzad and Dr Abdul Raouf.

A panel discussion was also arranged among field experts to highlight that how we can bridge the gaps and ensure continuity of care.