Bushra, Parkha in a close battle at 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup

The thrill of competition intensifies at the 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup, with Bushra Fatima and Parkha Ijaz locked in a fervent duel, a mere two strokes apart after an electrifying second day at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Fatima, who began her round on Wednesday with a promising birdie on the second hole, completed the front nine just one over par. However, the back nine presented tougher challenges, leading her to finish seven over, tallying a total gross score of 80.

Parkha Ijaz, despite a rocky start with a double bogey on the first par 4 and finishing the front nine seven over par, made a remarkable recovery on the back nine, closing just one over par and matching Fatima's score of 80. Bushr’s initial two-stroke lead holds, setting the stage for a captivating final round that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The competition also saw action in categories B and C for handicaps between 13 to 36, alongside the vibrant participation of junior girls from the Ace Junior Golf League. The young athletes were divided into age groups of 6 to 10 years and 10 to 14 years, competing over 9 and 18 holes respectively.

In the 9-hole division, Maria Waqar clinched the first gross with an impressive 51 strokes. Hajra Muhammad Khan followed with 60 strokes for the second gross, and Zaynab Akram secured third with 62 strokes. The event was a showcase of budding talent, with participants eager to follow in the footsteps of Ghazala Ansari, a revered figure in the sport with a handicap of 1.

The 18-hole category witnessed a remarkable victory by a 7-year-old golf prodigy, Ayra Ather Yaseen of Ace Junior Golf League, who outperformed competitors significantly older. Starting golf at the tender age of 4, she demonstrated skills well beyond her years, securing the first gross title of the GA Challenge Cup.

Mahnoor Syed, with 106 strokes, claimed the second gross, showing great potential for future success. Fariah Amin and Nabiha Nafees rounded out the top spots with 118 and 120 strokes, respectively.