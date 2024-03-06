Wednesday, March 06, 2024
China targets economic growth of 5pc, 12m jobs in 2024

Agencies
March 06, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  China targets economic growth of around 5 percent in 2024, ac­cording to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for de­liberation. Chinese Premier Li Qiang submitted the govern­ment work report on behalf of the State Council at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People’s Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Presi­dent Xi Jinping and other Chi­nese leaders were present. The country expects to create over 12 million jobs in urban areas and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 5.5 percent this year, according to the report. A proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy will be continued, with the ratio of deficit to gross do­mestic product (GDP) set at 3 percent and the government deficit to rise by 180 billion yuan from the 2023 budget figure. The country will see 3.9 trillion yuan of special-purpose bonds for local governments to be issued this year, up by 100 billion yuan from last year.

