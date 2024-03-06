Chinese uplift a source of inspiration for Pakistan: Diplomat

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider, terming China’s remark­able modernization journey a valuable source of in­spiration, has said that Pakistan can also achieve sim­ilar development goals by taking this path.

“The Two Sessions are a crucial event that show­cases China’s democratic system and its commitment to improving the lives of its people,” said the Consul General while talking to China Economic Net during the ongoing China’s two sessions, namely the Nation­al People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

He said that the decisions and policies outlined during these sessions will undoubtedly shape China’s future and its role in the global community.

As the Consul General in Shanghai for the past four years, he has closely followed the proceedings of the two sessions and is encouraged by the focus on eco­nomic policies, livelihood security and international collaboration. The Consul General noted that China’s GDP growth target of approximately 5 per cent for the year is a testament to its strong economic policies and commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Hussain Haider highlighted that “China continues to open up and liberalize its economy, which has a significant impact on its trading partners and has played a crucial role in global economic stability and recovery. As the world’s second-largest economy and one of the largest importers, China’s moderniza­tion process will bring great opportunities to trading partners, including Pakistan.”

The joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been a key driver of China’s modernization efforts, connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa with a vast network of roads, railroads, ports, and other in­frastructure projects.

Haider highlighted that Pakistan, as a key partner of China in the joint building of the Belt and Road In­itiative (BRI), has benefited from this collaboration.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a flagship project that has significantly trans­formed Pakistan’s infrastructure landscape, boost­ing connectivity, energy security, and economic op­portunities.

Beyond infrastructure, China’s collaboration with other countries has extended to various fields, in­cluding trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

China’s commitment to opening up its markets, signing trade agreements, and promoting mutu­al economic growth has been remarkable. Moreo­ver, China’s emphasis on cultural exchanges and peo­ple-to-people contact is commendable.