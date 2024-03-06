CJCSC for SCO nations collaboration in field of military medicines

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), Gen­eral Sahir Shamshad Mir­za, has underlined the need to strengthening multilater­al collaboration amongst SCO nations, especially in the field of military medicines. He was speaking at the opening ses­sion of SCO member states seminar on the theme of “Challenges in Military Medi­cines” in Rawalpindi on Tues­day, according to a press re­lease issued by the ISPR. The event is hosted by Pakistan. The Chairman JCSC in his ad­dress highlighted that emer­gence of new and complex healthcare challenges, pan­demics and humanitarian cri­sis merit crafting of collective preparedness, response strat­egies and more importantly strengthening of multilater­al collaboration amongst SCO nations especially in field of military medicines. The CJCSC reiterated that both Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces take great pride in their partnership with SCO and are fully committed to further ex­pand this cooperation. He ex­pressed his gratitude to SCO for affording this platform for dialogue and cooperation; and the delegates from part­ner countries for their whole hearted attendance, said the ISPR press release.