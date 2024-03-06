CJCSC for SCO nations collaboration in field of military medicines

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, has underlined the need to strengthening multilateral collaboration amongst SCO nations, especially in the field of military medicines. He was speaking at the opening session of SCO member states seminar on the theme of “Challenges in Military Medicines” in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the ISPR. The event is hosted by Pakistan. The Chairman JCSC in his address highlighted that emergence of new and complex healthcare challenges, pandemics and humanitarian crisis merit crafting of collective preparedness, response strategies and more importantly strengthening of multilateral collaboration amongst SCO nations especially in field of military medicines. The CJCSC reiterated that both Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces take great pride in their partnership with SCO and are fully committed to further expand this cooperation. He expressed his gratitude to SCO for affording this platform for dialogue and cooperation; and the delegates from partner countries for their whole hearted attendance, said the ISPR press release.