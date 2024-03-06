Clean Punjab campaign underway

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Anwar Jappa on Tuesday planted a tree at the Jhangra East to in­augurate the Spring Plantation drive. Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Ab­basi, CEO Education Muhammad Akram, DEO Education Muham­mad Shahbaz Tahir, students from schools, and officers and staff from other departments were present at the occasion. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, a walk was also organized to promote tree plantation and raise awareness among the people.

The DC said that during the campaign, more trees would be planted, and proper care and ir­rigation of the plants would be ensured. He emphasized the need of plantation to make the environ­ment healthy. He urged all mem­bers of society to play their part in improving the environment by planting as many trees as possible during the campaign. DG PHA, Ru­bina Abbasi mentioned that dur­ing the campaign around a thou­sand evergreen trees would be planted around Jhangra East. She further stated that on the first day, more than a hundred poplar trees would be planted.

MEANWHILE, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Com­pany, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar on Tuesday said that following the directives of Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts were underway in city to success­fully implement the “Clean Pun­jab Campaign.” All resources are being mobilized to provide basic cleanliness facilities to the resi­dents. As part of the Clean Punjab Campaign, a cleanliness opera­tion was initiated in Union Coun­cil 15’s areas including Mohallah Aam Khas, Old Sabzi Mandi, Miani Mandir, and Khokha Market.

Earlier, the Operations Manager Imtiazullah briefed the company’s CEO regarding the cleanliness operation, emphasizing the daily implementation of a grand opera­tion to bring Union Councils to the level of zero waste. Currently, a cleanliness operation is ongoing in Union Council 15 with 10 vehicles and 50 workers involved.

CEO Naeem Akhtar directed the team to continue the cleanliness operation until achieving the target of zero waste. Additionally, a pub­lic awareness campaign was con­ducted in the Union Council, and meetings were held with represen­tatives of local shopkeepers.