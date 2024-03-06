Clean Punjab campaign underway

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Anwar Jappa on Tuesday planted a tree at the Jhangra East to inaugurate the Spring Plantation drive. Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, CEO Education Muhammad Akram, DEO Education Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, students from schools, and officers and staff from other departments were present at the occasion. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, a walk was also organized to promote tree plantation and raise awareness among the people.
The DC said that during the campaign, more trees would be planted, and proper care and irrigation of the plants would be ensured. He emphasized the need of plantation to make the environment healthy. He urged all members of society to play their part in improving the environment by planting as many trees as possible during the campaign. DG PHA, Rubina Abbasi mentioned that during the campaign around a thousand evergreen trees would be planted around Jhangra East. She further stated that on the first day, more than a hundred poplar trees would be planted.
MEANWHILE, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar on Tuesday said that following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts were underway in city to successfully implement the “Clean Punjab Campaign.” All resources are being mobilized to provide basic cleanliness facilities to the residents. As part of the Clean Punjab Campaign, a cleanliness operation was initiated in Union Council 15’s areas including Mohallah Aam Khas, Old Sabzi Mandi, Miani Mandir, and Khokha Market.
Earlier, the Operations Manager Imtiazullah briefed the company’s CEO regarding the cleanliness operation, emphasizing the daily implementation of a grand operation to bring Union Councils to the level of zero waste. Currently, a cleanliness operation is ongoing in Union Council 15 with 10 vehicles and 50 workers involved.
CEO Naeem Akhtar directed the team to continue the cleanliness operation until achieving the target of zero waste. Additionally, a public awareness campaign was conducted in the Union Council, and meetings were held with representatives of local shopkeepers.