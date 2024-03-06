CM announces ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday announced plans to build over 3000 housing units for low income people in all districts of Punjab. “We will definitely fulfill our promise of providing a roof to low income strata of society,” said the chief minister while chairing a special meeting in connection with the “Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar” programme in Punjab. Under the Program, more than 3000 housing units will be built for low income people in every district of Punjab. Chief Minister said,” Houses will be provided to homeless people of Punjab with low monthly income.” The chief minister called for a comprehensive plan to complete the construction of one lakh houses, and directed to keep the down payment and monthly installments within minimum possible limits. She directed to prepare a model house within 6 weeks. Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure best quality and sustainability in the construction of prefabricated houses. She also directed to construct these houses for low income people near cities in order to make public transport within their reach. Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other officers attended the meeting.