COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes to the latter for assuming office as the country's 24th chief executive.

During the maiden meeting between PM Shehbaz and the army chief, after the former was sworn in as the country's prime minister on Monday, was held at the prime minister's house in Islamabad.

The duo mulled over the army's operational and security-related matters in the meeting.

Shehbaz was elected as the prime minister on Sunday, retaining the title after his 16-month-long stint in the top coveted position from April 2022 to August 2023.

This is the second time that Shehbaz has secured the top office after receiving 201 votes against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan who got 92 votes in a ruckus-marred session of the Parliament's lower house.

Shehbaz's victory was expected as he enjoyed the support of seven other parties apart from the PML-N. The PM-elect is backed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and National Party (NP).