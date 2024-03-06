Cop injured in firing of unknown miscreants

MARDAN - A police constable was injured in an attack by uniden­tified miscreants in the Pirsadi area of Mardan dis­trict on Tuesday during a polio campaign, according to police sources. The assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire and fled the scene just as polio workers were about to enter a house in the Pirsadi area in teh­sil Takhatbhi for vaccination, part of the ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign. The injured constable, iden­tified as Zahoor Qayyum, was transported to Mardan Medical Complex, where his condition is reported to be stable. The police cordoned off the area and initi­ated a search operation, but no arrests were made at the time of filing this report.

Mardan district, previously under attack from 2008 to 2013, witnessed numerous incidents during that period, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of sev­eral police officers, cops, and civilians. Subsequent security and police operations in different parts of the district led to a reduction in militant incidents. However, recent days have seen an upswing in mil­itancy incidents in the district. On 27th February, SP Ejaz Khan was martyred, and a DSP along with two police constables were injured in a clash with mili­tants in the Katlang area.