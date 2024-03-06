COPHC donates relief supplies to Gwadar’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD - Amidst the devastating large-scale flooding that has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gwadar, China Overseas Ports Holding (Pakistan) Co., Ltd (Operator of Gwadar Port), has intensified its rescue and relief efforts with urgency.
They swiftly procured 30,000 bottles of mineral water, 3,000 cans of food, and other essential supplies, distributing them promptly to the affected victims.
Rehan Baloch, speaking to Gwadar Pro, expressed gratitude to the Chinese company, noting that during this critical time when flood victims were in dire need of immediate relief, including shelter, food, and clean water, Chinese companies have been collaborating closely with the Pakistani government to ensure full-fledged aid operations around the clock.
Amidst the flash floods, the China-Pakistan Faqeer Colony Middle School in Gwadar, which was built and is managed with China’s assistance, provided immediate shelter to hundreds of people affected by the disaster.
The provincial government has already declared an emergency in Gwadar and designated it as a disaster zone following heavy rains that triggered devastating flash floods in the coastal city.