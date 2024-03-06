COPHC donates relief supplies to Gwadar’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD - Amidst the devastating large-scale flooding that has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gwadar, China Overseas Ports Holding (Pakistan) Co., Ltd (Operator of Gwadar Port), has in­tensified its rescue and relief ef­forts with urgency.

They swiftly procured 30,000 bottles of mineral water, 3,000 cans of food, and other essen­tial supplies, distributing them promptly to the affected victims.

Rehan Baloch, speaking to Gwa­dar Pro, expressed gratitude to the Chinese company, noting that dur­ing this critical time when flood victims were in dire need of imme­diate relief, including shelter, food, and clean water, Chinese compa­nies have been collaborating close­ly with the Pakistani government to ensure full-fledged aid opera­tions around the clock.

Amidst the flash floods, the Chi­na-Pakistan Faqeer Colony Middle School in Gwadar, which was built and is managed with China’s assis­tance, provided immediate shelter to hundreds of people affected by the disaster.

The provincial government has already declared an emergency in Gwadar and designated it as a dis­aster zone following heavy rains that triggered devastating flash floods in the coastal city.