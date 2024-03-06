Couple arrested for killing maid

SARGODHA - Police arrested a couple for torturing and killing a maid. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said the accused, Jawad Bhatti of Jalalpur Bhattian had employed a girl, Aisha Bibi, two months ago. The accused and his wife also tortured the girl who lost her life, the DPO said and added
the accused fled away, leaving the body at home. The parents of the deceased informed police which started investigation after registering a case, he said and added that special teams were formed under the SP Investigation. The special teams conducted raids in various districts and arrested the accused.
MAN HELD WITH 35 KITES
Shahpur Sadar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 35 kites and 12 chemical string rolls from his possession. The accused was identified as Iftikhar. A case has been registered against the accused under kite-flying act.
POLICE CLAIM TO ARREST 38 OUTLAWS WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS
Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 outlaws with drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched in the district to control crime. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police conducted a crackdown against criminals and apprehended five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also nabbed five court absconders during the crackdown. The police apprehended ten drug peddlers and four illegal weapon holders besides recovering 70 litre liquor, 3.630 kg Hashish, four pistols and rounds from their possession. The police nabbed ten kite sellers with 914 kites and chemical thread while two power pilferers and two drivers were also arrested over charges of violations. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals for further investigations.