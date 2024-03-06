Couple arrested for killing maid

SARGODHA - Police arrested a couple for torturing and killing a maid. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while ad­dressing a press conference on Tuesday said the accused, Jawad Bhatti of Jalal­pur Bhattian had employed a girl, Aisha Bibi, two months ago. The accused and his wife also tortured the girl who lost her life, the DPO said and added

the accused fled away, leaving the body at home. The parents of the de­ceased informed police which started investigation after registering a case, he said and added that special teams were formed under the SP Investiga­tion. The special teams conducted raids in various districts and arrested the accused.

MAN HELD WITH 35 KITES

Shahpur Sadar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 35 kites and 12 chemical string rolls from his possession. The accused was identi­fied as Iftikhar. A case has been regis­tered against the accused under kite-flying act.

POLICE CLAIM TO ARREST 38 OUT­LAWS WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 outlaws with drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched in the district to control crime. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police conducted a crackdown against criminals and apprehended five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also nabbed five court ab­sconders during the crackdown. The police apprehended ten drug ped­dlers and four illegal weapon hold­ers besides recovering 70 litre liquor, 3.630 kg Hashish, four pistols and rounds from their possession. The police nabbed ten kite sellers with 914 kites and chemical thread while two power pilferers and two drivers were also arrested over charges of violations. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals for further investigations.