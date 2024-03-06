CPEC catalyst

Pakistan is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis. In the past year, the country struggled to import essential fuel, food, and raw materials, mainly due to foreign expenditures exceeding its earnings. Pakistan has increasingly relied on foreign loans to cover this deficit. The economic predicament is evident in the following figures: in the fiscal year 2021-2022, Pakistan’s export earnings were $32.47 billion, while import expenditures were $72.15 billion, resulting in a deficit of $39.68 billion.
If this situation persists, the economic condition will become alarming. The critical question is how Pakistan can improve its economic position and overcome this crisis. The most promising prospect seems to be the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
The CPEC is a substantial infrastructure and economic development initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering economic cooperation between China and Pakistan. It represents more than just a collection of projects; it is a catalyst for change, opening the door to transformative benefits for Pakistan and its people.
The potential advantages associated with CPEC include infrastructure development, trade and economic growth, energy security, job creation, regional development, strategic cooperation, technology transfer, skills development, and improved access to seaports.
Despite challenges and criticisms, such as concerns about debt sustainability and environmental impact, many view CPEC as a transformative opportunity for Pakistan’s economic development, infrastructure enhancement, and regional integration.
ALIZA SAJID,
Karachi.