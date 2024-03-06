CPEC catalyst

Pakistan is currently grappling with a severe economic cri­sis. In the past year, the country struggled to import essential fuel, food, and raw materials, mainly due to foreign expenditures ex­ceeding its earnings. Pakistan has increasingly relied on foreign loans to cover this deficit. The economic predicament is evident in the following figures: in the fis­cal year 2021-2022, Pakistan’s ex­port earnings were $32.47 billion, while import expenditures were $72.15 billion, resulting in a def­icit of $39.68 billion.

If this situation persists, the eco­nomic condition will become alarming. The critical question is how Pakistan can improve its eco­nomic position and overcome this crisis. The most promising prospect seems to be the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The CPEC is a substantial infra­structure and economic develop­ment initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering eco­nomic cooperation between China and Pakistan. It represents more than just a collection of projects; it is a catalyst for change, opening the door to transformative bene­fits for Pakistan and its people.

The potential advantages associ­ated with CPEC include infrastruc­ture development, trade and eco­nomic growth, energy security, job creation, regional development, strategic cooperation, technology transfer, skills development, and improved access to seaports.

Despite challenges and criti­cisms, such as concerns about debt sustainability and environ­mental impact, many view CPEC as a transformative opportuni­ty for Pakistan’s economic devel­opment, infrastructure enhance­ment, and regional integration.

ALIZA SAJID,

Karachi.