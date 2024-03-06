Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Crackdown against bikers without helmets

Staff Reporter
March 06, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Traffic Police on Tuesday once again initiated a crackdown against motorcyclists without helmets while more than 90 per cent citizens started wearing helmets during the last 12 months. To ensure compliance, traffic wardens will take strict action against violators besides imposing fines.The helmet enforcement campaign has shown significantly positive results with a noticeable decrease in head injury cases reported at hospitals, said Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar. The special crackdown orders have been issued on all major roads, including The Mall, Canal Road, and Jail Road.She said that the officers penalized over 40,000 motorcyclists without helmets during the past two months which helped to witness remarkable decrease in helmet-less riders in the city.

