DC for ensuring maximum relief to public in Ramazan

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayyaz Sherpao, has taken charge in ensuring maximum relief for the public during the purchase of essential food items in Ramadan markets. Leading a crucial meeting on the Ramadan Package 2024, he emphasized the government’s directive to establish Ramadan bazaars where citizens can access items like pulses, flour, ghee, and more at affordable prices.
The meeting, attended by key administrative officers including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bahai, and Additional Assistant Commissioners, focused on the meticulous planning of these Ramadan bazaars. Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao urged Assistant Commissioners to oversee the provision of standard items at reasonable rates, emphasizing the importance of catering to the consumers’ needs during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on citizens and ensure accessibility to essential food items during this period.