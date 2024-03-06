Wednesday, March 06, 2024
DC for ensuring maximum relief to public in Ramazan

Our Staff Reporter
March 06, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  - Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayyaz Sherpao, has taken charge in ensuring maximum relief for the pub­lic during the purchase of essential food items in Ra­madan markets. Leading a crucial meeting on the Ramadan Package 2024, he emphasized the govern­ment’s directive to establish Ramadan bazaars where citizens can access items like pulses, flour, ghee, and more at affordable prices.

The meeting, attended by key administrative of­ficers including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bahai, and Additional Assis­tant Commissioners, focused on the meticulous plan­ning of these Ramadan bazaars. Deputy Commission­er Fayyaz Sherpao urged Assistant Commissioners to oversee the provision of standard items at reasona­ble rates, emphasizing the importance of catering to the consumers’ needs during the holy month of Ram­adan. The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on citizens and ensure accessibility to essen­tial food items during this period.

Our Staff Reporter

