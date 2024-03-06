DS Polo reach National Open Polo final

LAHORE - DS Polo qualified for the main final while Master Paints/Diamond Paints and FG Polo secured semifinals spots in 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2024, spon­sored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank and Faysal Bank, at Jinnah Polo Fields.

On Tuesday, the final league matches of the Na­tional Open Polo Champi­onship were played at the Jinnah Polo Fields, which were watched and en­joyed by a large number of spectators and families in­cluding the officials of Jin­nah Polo Fields. After the completion of the league matches, DS team stood number one on the points table, which helped them qualify for the main final. Master Paints/Diamond Paints team secured second position and FG Polo team third. Now the second and third place teams will com­pete against each other in the semifinal match to be played on Thursday while the grand finale will take place on Sunday.

In the first match played on Tuesday, Master Paints/ Diamond Paints defeated FG Polo by 9-5. From the winning side, Sufi Moham­mad Haroon played a bril­liant game and smashed in superb six goals, while AmirrezaBehboudi banged in a brace and Juan Zubi­aurre struck one. For FG Polo, Farhad Shaikh hit a hat-trick while Anders Llor­ente and Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal apiece.

Master Paints/Diamond Paints opened the first chukker with a conversion of 30-yard penalty to take a 1-0 lead. They added four more goals in their tally in the second chukker to stretch their lead to 5-0. FG Polo made their pres­ence felt in the third chuk­ker, scoring a field goal to make it 1-5, but their op­ponents added one more to their tally, enhancing it to 6-1. The fourth chukker saw FG Polo playing better polo and converting two goals against one by MP/DP to reduce the margin to 3-7.

The fifth and decisive chukker was evenly poised as both the teams thrashed in two goals each, with Mas­ter Paints/Diamond Paints still enjoying 9-5 lead, thus emerging as winners of the match. In the second match of the day, BN Polo beat DS Polo by 10-8.