Dubai-based firm, DHA sign joint ventures in real estate sector

ISLAMABAD - A Dubai-based leading estate company, Sama­na Developers, has agreed to pump in a huge investment in Pakistan real estate sector as it has signed two joint venture agreements with Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on the sub­ject. The partnership will explore and develop mixed-use residential and commercial projects across various Defence Housing Authorities (DHAs) in Pakistan, with primary focus on DHA Islamabad and DHA City Karachi. The agree­ments were signed on the sidelines of the busy International Property Show, Dubai, between Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, and Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director Joint Ventures Cell at DHA. The partnership marks the commencement of a new era of luxury developments across Pakistan.

The parties will delve into the feasibility and potential of transformative projects, covering a spectrum of developments, from infrastructure to entertainment arenas, hospitality hubs, and residential complexes. Simultaneously, Samana Developers initiated a strategic partnership with Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority City Karachi (DCK). This joint venture, also inked at the Dubai Show, centres around exploring and developing mixed-use entities within DHA City Karachi. DHA City Karachi joint venture focuses on evaluating a substantial 7.4-acre land bank in the Healthcare District of DHA City Karachi, with an aim to bring forth residential and commercial projects aligned with the developmental vision of DHA City Karachi. This strategic entry into the Pakistani real estate market positions Sa­mana Developers as a key player poised to bring global standards to the local landscape. In his remarks, Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Develop­ers, commented, “We are eager to contribute our expertise and resources to the development of high-quality projects in Pakistan, starting from Islamabad and Karachi, and setting new bench­marks for quality and innovation in Pakistan.”