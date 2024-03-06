ECP lifts ban on postings, recruitments

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re­moved the ban on post­ings, transfers, develop­ment schemes, and new recruitments, as per an official notification.

The advisory suggests that elected govern­ments are now respon­sible for regulating these affairs.

The decision comes fol­lowing the completion of general elections and the assumption of charge by the elected governments, prompting the immedi­ate lifting of the ban.

Initially imposed to en­sure the honesty, fair­ness, and just conduct of elections, the ECP’s move signifies a shift in administrative authority post-election.