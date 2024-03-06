Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP lifts ban on postings, recruitments

APP
March 06, 2024
Regional, Newspaper, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re­moved the ban on post­ings, transfers, develop­ment schemes, and new recruitments, as per an official notification. 

The advisory suggests that elected govern­ments are now respon­sible for regulating these affairs. 

The decision comes fol­lowing the completion of general elections and the assumption of charge by the elected governments, prompting the immedi­ate lifting of the ban. 

Initially imposed to en­sure the honesty, fair­ness, and just conduct of elections, the ECP’s move signifies a shift in administrative authority post-election.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024