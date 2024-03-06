ECP lifts ban on postings, recruitments

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has removed the ban on postings, transfers, development schemes, and new recruitments, as per an official notification.
The advisory suggests that elected governments are now responsible for regulating these affairs.
The decision comes following the completion of general elections and the assumption of charge by the elected governments, prompting the immediate lifting of the ban.
Initially imposed to ensure the honesty, fairness, and just conduct of elections, the ECP’s move signifies a shift in administrative authority post-election.