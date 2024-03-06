ECP places Forms-45 on its website

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has finally released Form 45 on its website, which was demanded by the independent law­makers backed by PTI.

The lawmakers from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had raised the mat­ter regarding Form-45 in the inaugural session of the National Assembly. The release comes after a period of intense legal scrutiny and public out­cry over the delay in the publication of crucial electoral documents.

The release of Form 45, alongside Forms 46, 48, and 49, follows a di­rective from the Islam­abad High Court, which had been petitioned by lawyers representing Majlis Wahdat ul-Muslimeen (MWM). The MWM had raised objections against the ECP’s al­leged failure to upload the neces­sary forms, particularly Form 45 and 47, within the stipulated time­frame as per the Election Act.

Meanwhile, the top election reg­ulatory body also notified the allo­cation of reserved seats for wom­en and minorities, which were claimed by PTI-backed SIC, to oth­er political parties.

The move came a day after the electoral watchdog rejected the SIC petition, seeking the alloca­tion of reserved seats following a ‘merger’ with PTI for this specific purpose.

The ECP was requested to allot the seats on the basis of the inclu­sion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates in their party. However, the ECP yesterday distributed the reserved seats for women and minorities among oth­er political parties.

The ECP allocated three reserved seats for minorities to PML-N, PPP and JUI-F – which were claimed by SIC. PML-N’s Neelam Meghwar, PPP’s Ramesh Kumar and JUI-F’s James Iqbal were elected on the minority seats. There are a total of 346 reserved seats for women – 60 in the NA and 66, 29, 26, and 11 in the provincial legislatures of Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan respectively.

In another development, the commission has decided to hold Senate elections on April 3. The ECP has finalized the schedule for the elections of the Senate. Polling for 48 seats of the Senate will be held on April 3 in the national and four provincial assemblies.

On April 3, 12 senators will be elected each from Sindh and Pun­jab, while two senators will be elected from Islamabad while 11 new senators will become part of the upper house each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

It is to be noted here that as many as 52 senators will retire upon completion of their term on March 11. The senators who will stand retired on March 11, in­clude 12 senators each from Pun­jab and Sindh and four from for­mer FATA.

Meanwhile, the ECP suspended membership of MQM-P MNA Dr. Mohan Manjiani till further orders.

Dr. Mohan Manjiani was noti­fied MNA on a minority seat on the MQM-P ticket by the ECP.

On it, the MQM-P Rabita Com­mittee in a statement said that Dr. Mohan Manjiani was asked to resign based on a report of in­telligence agencies. It added that the resignation was sought from the minority MNA over his al­leged involvement in illegal and anti-state activities.