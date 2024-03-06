Ethiopian Embassy commemorates 128th Adwa Victory Day

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethio­pia (FDRE) in the Islamic Re­public of Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated the 128th Adwa victory day in Islamabad in the presence of a large number of government officials from dif­ferent Ministries and Armed Forces, Members of Parlia­ment, diplomatic corps, busi­ness community, civil society, media, and above all Ethiopian Diaspora in Pakistan.

Celebrated with a national zeal and fervor, the commem­oration day featured multiple events including documen­taries on history of the Adwa victory of Ethiopia against the then colonizers, Ethiopia’s role in laying the foundation of Pan-Africanism and its con­sistent diplomacy for promot­ing the regional integration.

Senior Parliamentarian and Member of the National As­sembly H.E. Khawaja Asif graced the celebration cere­mony of the Adwa victory Day as the chief guest.

Governor Sindh H.E. Kam­ran Tessori was the guest of honour at the ceremony

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Am­bassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Pakistan, extended his fe­licitations to the whole Africa especially the people of Ethi­opia on the occasion of 128th Adwa Victory Day commem­orated under the theme of “Adwa Black People’s Victory”.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for gracing the 128th anniversary of the Black People’s Vicotry in such a large number.

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Bek­er briefed the honorable par­ticipants in Islamabad on historical role played by the Adwa battle in igniting move­ments for freedom, equality and liberty in the whole Af­rica and in other continents against the colonization.

On March 2, 1896, a united Ethiopia achieved the biggest victory in battle field against the invading forces which, indeed, changed the course of history, humanity, politi­cal and social narration at the global level, the ambassador noted.

Adwa’s victory is an inspi­ration and spirit of Pan-Afri­canism that ignited anti-co­lonial movements all across the world, the ambassador re­marked.

The Adwa victory sym­bolized Ethiopian unity and pan-Africanism, he said while highlighting the major initia­tives of the reformist Govern­ment of Ethiopia that further fostering regional integration in the region.

He said Ethiopia had built Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which would further promote regional integration through energy export. Ethi­opia was already sharing its resources with the people of neighboring countries and would continue to do so.

The ambassador said Green Legacy Initiative of H.E. Dr Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, was also anoth­er major initiative of the gov­ernment to boost collabora­tion with regional countries in mitigating global issues like climate change and food inse­curity.

32.5 billion seedlings of dif­ferent fruits, plants, trees and animal feed were planted dur­ing the last four years under the Green Legacy campaign, he added.

The ambassador also ex­pressed resolve to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries through economic diplomacy.

He announced Hijra Trip II, another business delegation of Pakistani business commu­nity to Ethiopia in this year, for boosting the trade be­tween the two countries.

Last year, the Embassy of Ethiopia mobilized a historic delegation of 75 business per­sons to Ethiopia, the ambassa­dor added.

Chief Guest Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif also congratu­lated the people of Ethiopia and Africa on the Adwa victo­ry day.

He also stressed the need for the Pakistani business community to explore African markets especially through Ethiopia which was a gateway to the African continent.