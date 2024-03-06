Experts stress resilient strategies to guard education rights

KARACHI - Highlighting the impacts of climate-re­lated challenges on marginalized pop­ulations and the inadequacies within educational infrastructure including loss of education in Sindh districts, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Pakistan report has stressed the ur­gent need for comprehensive policies and resilient strategies to safeguard the right to education.

The IRC report was launched in part­nership with the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) at a cere­mony held here on Tuesday.

The report sheds light on the pro­found effects of COVID-19 and cli­mate-related disasters on the educa­tion landscape of Sindh province in Pakistan.

The report titled “Climate Impacts on the Education of Children in Sindh” offers a comprehensive assessment of the devastating consequences of cli­mate-induced disasters and pandem­ic-related disruptions on the learning outcomes of school-going children in flood-affected districts of Sindh.

Dr. Shireen Mustafa, Secretary SELD, in her remarks emphasized on the dis­proportionate impact of climate-re­lated challenges on marginalized populations and the inadequacies within educational infrastructure. She stressed the urgent need for compre­hensive policies and resilient strate­gies to safeguard the right to edu­cation, especially in the context of climate impacts.

Shabnam Baloch, Country Director IRC, in her opening remarks empha­sized the need to reimagine our ap­proach to education in the face of cli­mate-related challenges. She stressed the necessity for greater investments in resilient infrastructure, inclusive policies, and innovative strategies to ensure no child is left behind.

She further said that IRC recognized that during disasters, while life-saving measures are prioritized due to lim­ited resources, education often gets neglected. To address this, the IRC uniquely included education in their disaster response assessments, mak­ing a significant, self-funded effort to prioritize education alongside life-sav­ing actions.

Key findings presented by Rahat Rizwan, Senior Education Coordina­tor IRC, revealed that children in af­fected areas have lost over a year of education due to pandemic-related closures, with more than 2 million students experiencing disruptions from the 2022 floods. The report’s recommendations underscore ur­gent action, calling for investments in resilient infrastructure, innovative technological solutions, and alterna­tive strategies to ensure uninterrupt­ed learning during crises. Moreover, the report highlights the concerning ‘gender digital divide’, with discrep­ancies in access to digital educational content between girls and boys.

A panel discussion on “Inclusion, for Every Child amidst Climate Im­pact in Pakistan,” was also arranged at the seminar which was moderated by Lubna Javaid, Deputy Director Pro­grams at IRC.

The panellists deliberated upon safe­guarding the right to education and re­fining policy frameworks to accelerate progress against sustainable develop­ment goals related to education.

The discussion emphasized the un­deniable effects of disasters and cli­mate change on both children and caregivers, noting Pakistan’s high vulnerability ranking according to the Children’s Climate Risk Index. It was highlighted that the role of dis­aster risk reduction bodies was un­derscored, alongside the alternatives arising from adversity, such as the shift towards distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director Op­erations PDMA Sindh, highlighted the common practice of utilizing educa­tional institutes as makeshift camps in disaster aftermaths, further deteriorat­ing infrastructure. He emphasized the need for robust disaster preparedness plans tailored for educational institu­tions and investing in resilient schools.