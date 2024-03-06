FIFA Qualifiers: Floodlights, chairs to be installed before June, PSB assures PFF

In the latest development for Pakistani football, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials hold a virtual meeting.

The key matters for the forthcoming Pakistan-Jordan match came under discussion.

During the meeting, PSB affirmed its commitment to swiftly finalize all requisite arrangements for the upcoming match. Furthermore, assurances were provided regarding the timely completion of the installation of floodlights and chairs at the venue before June.

It was underscored that the inspection of floodlights by the AFC is a mandatory prerequisite, necessitating completion one month before the event, ensuring adherence to international standards.

It must be noted that the match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 is scheduled for June 6 at the iconic Jinnah Stadium.