Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIFA Qualifiers: Floodlights, chairs to be installed before June, PSB assures PFF

FIFA Qualifiers: Floodlights, chairs to be installed before June, PSB assures PFF
Web Desk
5:38 PM | March 06, 2024
Sports

In the latest development for Pakistani football, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials hold a virtual meeting.

The key matters for the forthcoming Pakistan-Jordan match came under discussion.

During the meeting, PSB affirmed its commitment to swiftly finalize all requisite arrangements for the upcoming match. Furthermore, assurances were provided regarding the timely completion of the installation of floodlights and chairs at the venue before June.

It was underscored that the inspection of floodlights by the AFC is a mandatory prerequisite, necessitating completion one month before the event, ensuring adherence to international standards.

It must be noted that the match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 is scheduled for June 6 at the iconic Jinnah Stadium.

Demand for Pakistan's sesame seed surges in China

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024