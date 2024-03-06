Wednesday, March 06, 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Tickets for Pak-Jordan match to go on sale from 7th

Staff Reporter
March 06, 2024
LAHORE   -   The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, will officially be up for grabs from Match 7 and can be pur­chased at https://bookme. pk/events. In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thought­fully set at budget-friendly rates. For the Premium en­closures, tickets are priced at a mere PKR 1000, while the First Class enclosures offer an even more afford­able rate of PKR 500. This is an exciting opportunity for football fans and fraternity to witness and enjoy exciting match between Pakistan and Jordan on March 21, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the kickoff scheduled for 2 pm. 

