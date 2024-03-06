Gaza’s starving children need a ‘flood’ of aid: UN

GENEVA - The United Nations on Tuesday called on the in­ternational community to “flood” Gaza with aid amid reports that children are dying of starvation in the war-torn Palestinian territory. “With chil­dren starting ... to die from starvation, that should be an alarm like no other,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency, told reporters in Geneva. The health ministry in Gaza has reported that 15 children have starved to death in a single hospital, and the UN has said famine is “almost in­evitable” in the territory, under assault by Israel since October 7.

The UN’s World Health Organization reported “grim” findings and scenes of starving children af­ter reaching two northern hospitals with aid last weekend for the first time since October. Doctors at Kamal Adwan hospital, the only paediatrics hospi­tal in northern Gaza, told the team that “at least 10 children had died due to starvation”, Ahmed Dahir, who headed the mission, told a Geneva press brief­ing from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.The health ministry has since reported that the number of child deaths at the hospital due to malnutrition and dehydration had risen to 15, with another six acutely malnourished infants at dire risk.