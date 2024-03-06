Gold rates up by Rs2,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,700 and was sold at Rs223,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs221,200 on the last trad­ing day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,315 to Rs191,958 from Rs89,643, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs175,962 from Rs173,840 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08, re­spectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $26 and was sold at $2,135 as compared to the last day’s $2,109.