Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan DCs transferred

LAHORE - The provincial government Tuesday through a notification transferred the Deputy Commissioners of Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan with direction to report to S&GAD . According to the official notification,Faraz Ahmad Mohal BS-18 deputy commissioner Gujranwala has been transferred with direction to report to S&GAD for further orders. Deputy commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti (BS-18) hasalso been transferred with direction to report S&GAD. Following these transfers additional commissioners (revenue) Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Muthar Amin Hayat Wattoo and Ahmad Raza Butt have been entrusted with the additional charge of the vacant deputy commissioner seats of the two districts respectively till the posting of the regular incumbent of the posts.