Gwadar flood

Gwadar, the picturesque city of Balochistan, recently faced a devastating flood. Over two days of relentless rain inundated the city, causing widespread discomfort and displacement among its residents. Unfortunately, the government’s lack of proactive measures exacerbated the situation.
The primary issue stemmed from blocked river pathways, leading to excessive water accumulation, which subsequently invaded numerous homes. Residents, overwhelmed and uncertain, struggled to cope with the crisis as they awaited government intervention.
It is imperative that the government swiftly addresses this catastrophe by providing necessary aid and support to the affected populace. By implementing immediate measures and offering ongoing assistance, the government can prevent such calamities from recurring and ensure the restoration of normalcy for Gwadar’s residents.
HAMMAL RAZA,
Awaran.