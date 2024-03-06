Gwadar flood

Gwadar, the picturesque city of Balochistan, recently faced a devastating flood. Over two days of relentless rain inundated the city, causing widespread discom­fort and displacement among its residents. Unfortunately, the gov­ernment’s lack of proactive mea­sures exacerbated the situation.

The primary issue stemmed from blocked river pathways, leading to excessive water accu­mulation, which subsequently invaded numerous homes. Resi­dents, overwhelmed and uncer­tain, struggled to cope with the crisis as they awaited govern­ment intervention.

It is imperative that the govern­ment swiftly addresses this catas­trophe by providing necessary aid and support to the affected popu­lace. By implementing immediate measures and offering ongoing as­sistance, the government can pre­vent such calamities from recur­ring and ensure the restoration of normalcy for Gwadar’s residents.

HAMMAL RAZA,

Awaran.