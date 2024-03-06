ICP suspend 260 driving licenses of e-challan defaulters

ISLAMABAD - Following the directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police are taking effective action against traffic rules violators through the e-challan system, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police suspended 260 driving licenses of e-challan defaulters, gave warnings to 178 individuals, and decided to issue legal notices to 106 defaulters. Moreover, the Islamabad Capital Police ensured the payment of 2,462 pending e-challan from 1,508 offenders through the Driving License Management System. Additionally, the Islamabad Capital Police have formed special police teams to ensure the dispatch and completion of challan at the registered residential addresses of drivers violating traffic laws, to ensure the smooth traffic system in the city. E-Challan offenders will be deprived of any facilities provided by the police without paying their challans.