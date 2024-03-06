ICP suspend 260 driving licenses of e-challan defaulters

ISLAMABAD - Following the directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police are taking effective action against traffic rules violators through the e-challan sys­tem, a public relations offi­cer said on Tuesday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police suspended 260 driv­ing licenses of e-challan de­faulters, gave warnings to 178 individuals, and decided to issue legal notices to 106 defaulters. Moreover, the Islamabad Capital Police en­sured the payment of 2,462 pending e-challan from 1,508 offenders through the Driving License Manage­ment System. Additionally, the Islamabad Capital Police have formed special police teams to ensure the dispatch and completion of challan at the registered residential addresses of drivers violat­ing traffic laws, to ensure the smooth traffic system in the city. E-Challan offenders will be deprived of any facilities provided by the police with­out paying their challans.