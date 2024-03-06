Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Implementation of official price list ordered

March 06, 2024
LARKANA  -  Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa strictly adhere to the fixed prices of daily food items specially in the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard he will ask the Chamber of Com­merce and other institutions to follow the prices set by the government. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in connection with Ramazan in his office. He further said that the of­ficials of the Chamber of Commerce and various unions of food supply chain and others who are present here will be asked to implement the fixed prices policy for consumption items. 

He informed that the people were given relief by the market committee in previous Ramzan and the same will be given now. He further said that I will also ask the assistant commissioners of the four Tehsils to alert market committee. He further said that whatever prices are set by the deputy com­missioner’s office, the market will run accordingly. 

He said that,we will take one member from each institution to investigate the legitimate fixed prices of the products so that the public can get maximum relief. The prices of the following items were fixed on this occasion. Representatives of Chamber of Com­merce, Bureau of Supply, Food Market Committee and related institutions participated in the meeting.

