Imran approves names for KP govt cabinet

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chief Imran Khan has approved the names for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had a one-and-a-half-hours meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, discussing the political situation and cases of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chief Minister also briefed Imran Khan on the future strategies for the province. According to sources, the approval was given to the names of Tariq Muhammad Tarand, Mushtaq Ghani, Arshad Ayub, Fazal Shakoor, Dr. Amjad, Riyaz Khan, Faisal Turk, Aqibullah Khan, and Meena Khan among others for various ministries. It is also said that the approval was given for more than 10 ministers and four advisors in the cabinet. Speaking to media outside the Adiala Jail, Ali Amin Gandapur said that “as the federal and provincial governments, we will keep in touch but we will not compromise with vote theft.” He said that PTI is saying there should be a rule of law, and they would continue to work according to their principles, adding: “We will create a system that no one can steal the mandate in the future, we need to establish peace and security in the province, provide employment, improve basic facilities, education, and health, and provide financial assistance to more than a hundred thousand families.” Ali Amin said that they demand from the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a commission on May 9. “Our women and other workers are in jails, those who benefited from May 9 incidents should be held accountable, we have left two governments for Pakistan and PTI is fighting for our children.” He claimed that the federal government has stolen the mandate, and PTI would protest peacefully in Peshawar, as it did not get reserved seats. “I have certain rights of my province, and I will come to Islamabad for those rights,” he added. He also said: “The establishment is ours, the institutions are ours, and if there is an agreement with the establishment, PTI will make the decision about it.” Meanwhile, PTI leader Afzal Marwat talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail said that jailed former prime minister Khan has barred party lawmakers from engaging with those who “stole PTI’s mandate.” “Khan has given clear instructions,” Marwat said adding that engaging with such people would look like a joke to the public.