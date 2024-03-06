Int’l conference on “Recent Advances in Computer Science and Information Technology” started at UE

LAHORE - A two-day International Conference on “Recent Advances in Computer Science and Information Technology” started at the main Campus Township of University of Education, Lahore on March 5, 2024. Leading IT experts from 10 countries including USA, Japan, Malaysia and Nigeria are participating in the said conference. 120 research papers will also be presented by national and international researchers during the two-day conference. Prof Dr Rauf Azam, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University of Technology Rasool, Mandi Bahauddin was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony while Director Division of Science and Technology Prof Dr Abrar Hussain presided over the function.
During his speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, Prof Dr Rauf Azam, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University of Technology Rasool, Mandi Bahauddin said that undoubtedly the main reason for the modern age is computer science and information technology, because it is the revolution, which has made human life better and easier than ever before. Today, if we look at the developed countries around the world, the basis of their development depends on this sector. Globally, the information technology sector is developing rapidly, from which Pakistan also needs to take advantage. The field of computer science and information technology has the potential to help overcome Pakistan’s financial problems in the short term. He said that today there is a need to modernise the old curriculum and focus on education and training in the fields of computer science, data science and artificial intelligence. The university IT department with its limited resources is advancing rapidly towards successes and University of Education, Lahore has once again proved its distinction by organising an international conference on this most important topic. I strongly believe that this conference will be very useful for our universities and researchers as we share the latest developments and innovations in the field of information technology with international experts. The chief guest congratulated the University of Education for organising such a useful conference. While addressing the conference, the Director Division of Science and Technology Prof Dr Abrar Hussain said that computer science and information technology have changed the way of thinking of people on the one hand and on the other hand, people have also been blessed with economic development due to this. He said that the world is changing rapidly, there was a time, which was called mechanical or electrical era but now we have entered the digital era, which has revolutionised the entire world. The conference covers many important topics like artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, computer vision data science, information security and image processing. The purpose of organising this international conference was to provide a platform to the scholars, where they can share their ideas with the researchers of other countries and then in the light of these experiences, Pakistan can be taken forward. On this occasion, Prof Dr Ikram Ullah, Suhail Ashfaq Butt, Dr Hanan bin Liaqat, Dr Ullah Ditta, various academic and social personalities and a large number of students were present.