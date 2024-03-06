Int’l conference on “Recent Advances in Computer Science and Information Technology” started at UE

LAHORE - A two-day International Con­ference on “Recent Advances in Computer Science and Informa­tion Technology” started at the main Campus Township of Uni­versity of Education, Lahore on March 5, 2024. Leading IT ex­perts from 10 countries includ­ing USA, Japan, Malaysia and Ni­geria are participating in the said conference. 120 research papers will also be presented by nation­al and international researchers during the two-day conference. Prof Dr Rauf Azam, Vice Chancel­lor of Punjab University of Tech­nology Rasool, Mandi Bahauddin was the chief guest of the inaugu­ration ceremony while Director Division of Science and Technol­ogy Prof Dr Abrar Hussain pre­sided over the function.

During his speech at the open­ing ceremony of the conference, Prof Dr Rauf Azam, Vice Chancel­lor of Punjab University of Tech­nology Rasool, Mandi Bahauddin said that undoubtedly the main reason for the modern age is com­puter science and information technology, because it is the revo­lution, which has made human life better and easier than ever before. Today, if we look at the developed countries around the world, the basis of their development de­pends on this sector. Globally, the information technology sector is developing rapidly, from which Pakistan also needs to take advan­tage. The field of computer sci­ence and information technology has the potential to help overcome Pakistan’s financial problems in the short term. He said that today there is a need to modernise the old curriculum and focus on edu­cation and training in the fields of computer science, data science and artificial intelligence. The university IT department with its limited resources is advancing rapidly towards successes and University of Education, Lahore has once again proved its distinc­tion by organising an internation­al conference on this most impor­tant topic. I strongly believe that this conference will be very useful for our universities and research­ers as we share the latest develop­ments and innovations in the field of information technology with international experts. The chief guest congratulated the Univer­sity of Education for organising such a useful conference. While addressing the conference, the Director Division of Science and Technology Prof Dr Abrar Hus­sain said that computer science and information technology have changed the way of thinking of people on the one hand and on the other hand, people have also been blessed with economic develop­ment due to this. He said that the world is changing rapidly, there was a time, which was called me­chanical or electrical era but now we have entered the digital era, which has revolutionised the en­tire world. The conference covers many important topics like artifi­cial intelligence, bioinformatics, computer vision data science, in­formation security and image pro­cessing. The purpose of organis­ing this international conference was to provide a platform to the scholars, where they can share their ideas with the research­ers of other countries and then in the light of these experiences, Pakistan can be taken forward. On this occasion, Prof Dr Ikram Ullah, Suhail Ashfaq Butt, Dr Hanan bin Liaqat, Dr Ullah Ditta, various academic and social per­sonalities and a large number of students were present.