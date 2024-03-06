Int’l Women day celebrated in Larkana

LARKANA - Mayor Larkana, Anwar Ali Nawaz Lahar Tuesday said that women have a high position in our society, no society or home can exist with­out women. As the women run this institution by themselves and provide financial support to the destitute women, the problems of the ladies club will be solved by the municipal corporation. He said while addressing the Interna­tional Women day ceremony held in Gomibai Ladies Club.

In the event, Government Girls Little Fox School students and Sweet Home Bait ul-Mal School presented tabloos and demon­strated their skills. Ladies’ club and various social organizations set up food stalls. On this occa­sion, the Mayor also inaugurated a free medical camp by MS and DHO in which expert doctors Dr. Farman Ali Abro, Naveed Ali Shaikh, Dr. Rekha Oad gave free medical examination to the pa­tients and medicines.